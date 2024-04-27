LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Maharashtra, Goa today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will campaign in Maharashtra and Goa for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur at 5:00 p.m. From there, he will proceed to South Goa to hold an election rally there at around 7:00 p.m.

Major political events that will unfold across the country today:

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Gujarat on Saturday. He will address public meetings in Rajkot at 10:30 a.m., Bharuch at 1:30 p.m., and Panchmahal at 3:00 p.m. After public meetings, the Home Minister will hold a roadshow in Vadodara at 4:30 p.m.

* The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will meet on Saturday evening to discuss the names of candidates for the remaining Lok Sabha seats, including Amethi and Raebareli. The Congress has so far announced candidates for 317 parliamentary constituencies.

* Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will spearhead AAP’s Lok Sabha campaign in the national capital on Saturday. She will hold her maiden roadshow at around 4:00 p.m. in Kalyanpuri for party’s East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold public meetings in Hathras at 12.15 p.m., Firozabad at 1.40 p.m. and Auraiya at 3.10 p.m. on Saturday.

* Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address public meetings in Gujarat’s Valsad and Maharashtra’s Latur on Saturday.

* Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will hold public outreach programmes in the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday.

* The BJP has said that prominent personalities will join the party in the presence of senior leaders in the national capital at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. BJP President J.P. Nadda will address the event.

* Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will address a public meeting in Kasdol on Saturday.