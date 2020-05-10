Spread the love



















Odisha reports 3rd COVID-19 death, cases rise to 352



Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported its third COVID-19 death as a person from the Ganjam district succumbed to the disease, said the health department on Sunday.

However, the department has not revealed the details of the deceased so far.

Odisha also registered a major surge in the number of cases as 58 more persons tested positive for the virus taking the positive cases to 352.

The returnees are increasing the positive numbers in the state. Among the 58 positive cases, 41 persons had returned from Surat.

According to the health department, 29 new cases were reported from the Ganjam district, while 15 from Balasore and 13 from Angul. Mayurbhanj reported one positive case.

With this, Angul district joined in the number of the affected districts of the state.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 281 while 68 patients have recovered so far.

Last month, Odisha had reported only two COVID-19 deaths in Bhubaneswar.