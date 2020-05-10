Spread the love



















Thundershowers lash Chandigarh, Punjab

Chandigarh: Heavy thundershowers accompanied high velocity winds lashed Chandigarh and several areas of Punjab on Sunday morning, plummeting the mercury by several notches.

It was almost a ‘night-like’ morning at around 8 a.m. as dense clouds blanketed the city. The city saw lightning flashes and roaring thunders.

There were reports of a light shower with gusty winds at several parts of Punjab, including Moga, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Ropar, Tarn Taran, Nawanshahr, Sangrur and Hoshiarpur.

The local weather office predicted more spells of rain and thundershowers in the region till Tuesday.