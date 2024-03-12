Office boy Dadasaheb Bhagat stuns Sharks, seals Rs 1 cr deal with Aman Gupta



New Delhi: Despite getting extremely nervous during his pitch in the show ‘Shark Tank India 3’, Dadasaheb Pandurang Bhagat, the founder of ‘DesignTemplate’ has secured a Rs 1 crore deal with the shark Aman Gupta.

Speaking about his journey, Bhagat, who hails from Bid, Maharashtra said: “After studying till the tenth grade in a small village, I got jobs as a factory worker and an office boy. I had a fire in me for design. So, when I was young, I learned drawing land painting from the village painter.”

“I worked as an office boy and simultaneously learned design and became a designer. Sharks, while working in the design industry, I realised that when we prepare an invite for an occasion, they all look the same whether it is a wedding invite or a birthday invitation,” he said.

Bhagat, who got nervous during the pitch, continued, saying, “When a designer sets out to create a fresh design, it takes him months and an investment of lakhs. To solve this problem and make the lives of designers easier, I present to you DesignTemplate. DesignTemplate is an online design marketplace where we provide premium motion graphics templates, illustrations and music. The designer could achieve the same result in an hour by using our templates.”

“Sharks, Dadasaheb Phalke was the pioneer of Indian cinema. Similarly, I, Dadasaheb Bhagat, seek your help to build a whole new world of design,” he said.

He asked for Rs 1 crore for 2.5 per cent equity.

Radhika Gupta (MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund) said: “Let me tell you, your story is inspiring. You should be proud of yourself. Because you come from a humble background, and now, you are on the stage of Shark Tank. I think you should be very proud of yourself.”

The pitcher left the sharks impressed with his broad vision.

Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt) said: “Your strategy is impressive. You started as an office boy. Look at your ideas now. You were nervous when you started the pitch. You couldn’t speak. And now, you have answers to all the questions.”

And finally he secured a deal with Aman at Rs 1 crore for 10 per cent equity.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ airs on SonyLIV.