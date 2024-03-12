Premier League: Palmer, Mudryk help Chelsea beat Newcastle 3-2



London: Cole Palmer’s goal and an assist and a moment of brilliance from Mykhailo Mudryk helped Chelsea beat Newcastle United 3-2 in a duel between two teams battling for European qualification.

The Chelsea midfielder’s first-half shot was flicked in by Nicolas Jackson and, although Alexander Isak equalised just before half-time, Palmer restored the hosts’ lead with a fierce second-half strike for his 11th Premier League goal of the season, before substitutes Mykhailo Mudryk and Jacob Murphy traded goals.

Jackson put Chelsea ahead after just six minutes as he improved inside the penalty box to guode a low drive from Palmer into the corner of the Newcastle net.

But Pochettino’s side failed to press home their advantage and allowed their visitors to equalise with their first shot on target in the 43rd minute by .

Palmer ensured Chelsea responded in fine fashion in the second period, as he drove the ball home from the edge of the box just before the hour mark.

Palmer has now both scored and assisted in five top-flight matches this season, more than any other player.

Burn had a chance to equalise as he headed wide from Almiron’s free-kick, but instead Chelsea made it 3-1 in the 75th minute.

Jackson drove from the halfway line and found Conor Gallagher, before substitute Mudryk took the ball off his team-mate and showed a moment of brilliance to nutmeg Fabian Schar before rounding Dubravka.

Chelsea still had to survive a nervy finish as Magpies substitute Jacob Murphy’s screamer flew past Djordje Petrovic in the 90th minute. But the Blues saw out addition time without further drama to put themselves back in the hunt for a European place.

While they still lie 11th, Chelsea have now taken eight points from a run of four unbeaten matches and are just one point behind Newcastle, while they are only four points behind seventh-placed West Ham United.