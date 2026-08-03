One killed, five injured in US Portland neighborhood shooting: Authority

San Francisco: One person was killed and five others injured in a neighborhood shooting in Portland, the US state of Oregon on Sunday (US local time), the local government said in a press release.

At 3:33 a.m. local time, Portland police officers assigned to North Precinct responded to a report of a shooting in the 5800 block of Northeast Alberta Street, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the release.

When they arrived, they found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital by ambulance. A short time later, officers learned that four additional victims had arrived at local hospitals by private vehicles, it added.

An adult male later died at the hospital, while the other five injured have been treated and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the release said, adding that a teenage juvenile is among the injured.

The suspect or suspects left the scene after the shooting and no immediate arrests have been made.

Portland Police Homicide Unit detectives are asking anyone who has information about this case and has not spoken to police to submit a tip online.

Earlier on Saturday, at least three people were killed and at least two others injured in a shooting in the area of an In-N-Out restaurant in Twin Falls, in the northwestern US state of Idaho, local officials said.

The shooting began inside the restaurant before 2:30 p.m. local time (2030 GMT), CBS News reported, citing Joshua Palmer, public information coordinator for the city of Twin Falls. Details surrounding the incident remained unclear.

Meanwhile, police were responding to an active shooter incident near an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Twin Falls, in the US state of Idaho, authorities said Saturday.

The Twin Falls Police Department said in a public safety alert that officers were working in the area and asked residents and visitors to stay away so that law enforcement officers and first responders could operate safely,