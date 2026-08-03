Brazil’s Workers’ Party officially nominates Lula for fourth-term bid

Rio De Janeiro: Brazil’s ruling Workers’ Party (PT) officially nominated incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as its candidate for the upcoming presidential election as he seeks a fourth term in office.

At the party’s national convention in Sao Paulo, on Sunday, delegates formally approved the ticket pairing Lula with incumbent Vice President Geraldo Alckmin of the Brazilian Socialist Party, Xinhua news agency reported.

PT President Edinho Silva announced that the party had completed its candidate registration with the Superior Electoral Court.

Addressing the convention, the 80-year-old Brazilian president said his administration’s achievements will serve as a strong foundation for the campaign.

“We can proudly demonstrate to people everywhere what the federal government has accomplished,” Lula said.

Lula pledged to strengthen Brazil’s defence industry, safeguard the country’s strategic mineral resources and protect national sovereignty.

“No Chinese, no American, no French will touch these resources without respecting Brazil’s sovereignty,” he said, adding that his government would need to be “much more daring” to deliver further changes.

Lula’s campaign has highlighted proposed income tax reforms aimed at reducing the burden on lower-income earners, as well as a debt relief programme that has gained public support.

Meanwhile, Lula has continued to strengthen Brazil’s relationship with China, its largest trading partner, through direct engagement with President Xi Jinping. Recent discussions between the two leaders focused on expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, critical minerals, agriculture, and broader Mercosur-China economic ties.

Under Brazil’s electoral rules, political parties must confirm their candidates by August 5 and complete official registration by August 15. The official election campaign is scheduled to kick off on August 16.

Lula previously served two consecutive terms as president after winning the 2002 and 2006 elections. He returned to office after winning the 2022 election and began his third term in January 2023.