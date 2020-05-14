Spread the love



















‘One nation, one ration card’ for migrants: FM

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday unveiled the second tranche of fiscal stimulus, emphasizing ‘one nation, one ration card’.

During the press brief, the Finance Minister said, “Technology systems will be used to enable migrants to access Public Distribution System (ration) from any fair price shop in India by March 2021 — one nation, one ration card.”

She said this scheme will enable a migrant beneficiary to access the PDS from any fair price shop in the country.

“As many as 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states covering 83 per cent of the PDS population will be covered by national portability by August 2020. One-hundred per cent national portability will be achieved by March 2021. All states and UTs will complete full FPS automation by March 2021,” she added.

During lockdown frollowing the coronavirus outbreak, the government has faced a lot of criticism that it has failed to provide food to the needy.

Subsidy for affordable housing to be extended till March 2021: FM



New Delhi,: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Thursday announced that the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) for middle income groups to buy affordable housing units will be extended till March 31, 2021.

The scheme was last extended till March 2020.

Addressing the media here, Sitharaman said that the extension would benefit 2.5 lakh middle income families. So far, the scheme has benefitted 3.3 lakh middle class families, she added.

The Finance Minister said that it will lead to an investment of Rs 70,000 crore in the housing sector and also create jobs.

As per the government, the decision will stimulate demand for steel, cement, transport and other construction materials.

The decision is part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Further, the Centre will also launch a scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for migrant labour and urban poor to building affordable rental housing facilities for them.

Under the scheme, government funded housing in cities will be converting to affordable rental housing complexes under the public private partnership mode.

Further, the government will also incentivise manufacturing units, industries, institutions, associations to develop affordable rental housing complexes on their private land and operate them.

Govt announces Rs 5,000-cr Special Credit facility for street vendors



New Delhi: Sensing adverse impact on the livelihood of street vendors due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre on Thursday announced Rs 5,000- crore special credit facility to benefit nearly 50 lakh such vendors.

The scheme will be launched within one month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a press briefing.

The Minister said that Rs 10,000 loan will be given to the needy vendors, but this is not a fixed amount, and will be decided after consultation with banks. Digital payments will be incentivized through monetary rewards and enhanced working capital credit would be made available for good repayment behaviour, she said.

The Minister said the scheme will support nearly 50 lakh street vendors and will provide liquidity of Rs 5,000 crore.

The announcement came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh-crore stimulus support to boost different sectors and help farmers and poor which have been facing a tough time during the nationwide lockdown continuing for over 40 days to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The current 3.0 lockdown will end on May 17.

Centre to take up affordable rental housing for migrants, urban poor



New Delhi: The Centre will launch a scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for migrant labour and the urban poor to build affordable rental housing facilities for them.

Speaking to the media here, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that under the scheme, government-funded housing in different cities will be converted into affordable rental housing complexes under the public-private partnership mode.

Further, the government will also incentivise manufacturing units, industries, institutions, associations to develop affordable rental housing complexes on their private land and operate them.

The Centre will also incentivise state agencies and central government organisations on the similar lines to develop affordable rental housing complexes and operate them.

The government will issue detailed guidelines to give effect to the decision, Sitharaman said.

The announcement is part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Share this: Tweet



Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Email



Like this: Like Loading...