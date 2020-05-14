Spread the love



















UAE announces 698 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced 698 new infections and two deaths on Thursday.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 21, 084, while the death toll has risen to 208.

According to the ministry, 407 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered, raising the total recoveries to 6, 930.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the new coronavirus cases were detected through 37000 tests conducted over the past few days.

COVID-19 cases in UAE

Total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in UAE: 20,386

Deaths: 208

Total recoveries: 6, 930

Share this: Tweet



Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Email



Like this: Like Loading...