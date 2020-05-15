Spread the love



















One-year-old Dubai Returnee Tests Positive for COVID -19 in Udupi

Udupi: A 1-year-old child, who had travelled from Dubai along with the parents on May 12, has tested positive for COVID-19 on May 15.

Five persons among the 52 from Udupi district who had travelled by Air India flight from Dubai on May 12 under the Vande Bharat Mission that landed in Mangaluru Airport, have tested positive for COVID-19.

After landing at the Mangaluru Airport, all the 52 returnees were sent to the Government and Private Quarantine centres in Udupi. The health department had collected the throat swab of all the 52 persons and sent to Mangaluru for the test. On May 15, five of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of five COVID-19 positive cases, a 37-year-old man and his 33- year-old wife were also tested positive, and now their one-year-old girl child is also confirmed to be positive for COVID-19, said DHO Dr Sudheerchandra Sooda.

Share this: Tweet



Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Email



Like this: Like Loading...