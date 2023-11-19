ONLINE FRAUD! Victim Loses Rs 25 Lakhs

Mangaluru: In spite of hearing news of online fraud going on daily, where lakhs of rupees are lost by victims to conmen, still people are not alert and careful.

In a recent incident, a victim allegedly lost Rs 25 lakh in an online scam related to a stock trading app. The complainant received a message on an Instagram account on 24 September 2023, this year, regarding earning money through online stock trading using a related app. The victim was then added to the app. Initially, the complainant was made to perform small tasks for which prompt payments were made. Later, the complainant invested Rs 50,000, Rs 4.5 lakh, 15 lakh and 5 lakh.

However, the complainant was not able to withdraw the invested money and doubted the authenticity of the application. The complainant alleged that between 26 September 2023 and 10 October 2023, in phases, Rs 25 lakh was transferred from a bank account. A case in this regard has been registered at the Mangaluru CEN police station.