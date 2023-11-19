Man Loses Rs 50K Worth Gold Chain to a Chain Snatcher in City

Mangaluru: As per Kavoor police station in the City, a man lost a portion of his gold chain to a chain-snatcher, and the incident took place at 5 pm on Saturday when complainant Harshit Rai was walking from his home to a gym in Gandhi Nagar in Mangaluru.

While on his way, an unidentified youth, aged around 25-30 years, riding a scooter, snatched a gold chain weighing around 16 gm from the victim’s neck, from the rear. The victim grabbed one end of the chain, leaving a portion of it in the miscreant’s possession.

The chain-snatcher then fled towards Gandhi Nagar on his black-coloured scooter. The suspect is described as wearing a white shirt with stripes, and grey-coloured denim trousers. The estimated value of the stolen gold chain is around Rs 50,000. A case has been registered at the Kavoor police station.