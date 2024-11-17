Only Ineligible BPL Cards to Be Retrieved: No Issues for Eligible Cardholders, Says CM Siddaramaiah

Bagalkot: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that only ineligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards will be retrieved, and eligible cardholders will not be impacted.

The Chief Minister addressed the media in Bagalkot, responding to queries about BPL card cancellations. He stated, “The claim that BPL cards are being cancelled is entirely incorrect. We are looking into retrieving cards that have been issued to ineligible persons. The Food Department is verifying these cases, and no final decision has yet been taken. Ineligible individuals will not retain cards, but eligible beneficiaries will not be denied their entitlements.”

CM Siddaramaiah further questioned whether BPL cards should be given to income taxpayers and government employees, reiterating that no cards would be cancelled outright. Only cards held by ineligible persons might be reclaimed while ensuring that no eligible person is deprived of benefits.

On being asked about BJP leader R. Ashoka’s statement regarding freedom from a 40% commission allegation, the Chief Minister remarked, “We initiated an investigation based on a complaint from the Contractors’ Association President, Kempanna. Suspects can be released due to a lack of evidence, but that does not imply the crime did not occur. It simply indicates insufficient evidence.”

Addressing a question on allegations that Congress MLAs were offered ₹50 crore each as part of ‘Operation Kamala,’ CM Siddaramaiah said, “The BJP attempted ‘Operation Kamala’ but failed.”