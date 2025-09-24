Only Rahul Gandhi is happy with caste survey, says Karnataka BJP MP

Bengaluru: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya, commenting on the Socio-Economic and Academic Survey, commonly referred to as the caste census, has slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for commencing the survey in a tearing hurry.

He further ridiculed that the only person happy with the caste survey is Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Lahar Singh, who is also a Member of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology and a Member of the Consultative Committee on Home Affairs, stated on Tuesday, “I wish Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a very happy Dusshera. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to him for helping the cause of my party by antagonising large sections of the people in Karnataka.”

“By ordering a caste census in a tearing hurry Shri. Siddaramaiah has made everybody, including his own party men and cabinet colleagues, unhappy. As of today, the Vokkaligas, the Lingayats, the Dalits, the OBCs, the Brahmins, the minorities, the tribes and the nomads are upset with the Congress government. The Chief Minister should ask if his own Kuruba community is with him or if they too are upset,” Lahar Singh chided.

“Who is really happy with the caste survey is a good question to ask. Perhaps only Rahul Gandhi,” he ridiculed.

“Each community in Karnataka have developed their own grouse against the caste survey. Each community is afraid of the final outcome of the survey. It now seems no survey will match their aspirations or expectations. The local newspapers are filled with these reports. It almost appears that Siddaramaiah will finish the Congress party, and there will be nothing really left for Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar to take over when the time comes,” Lahar Singh stated.

“Anyway, we in the BJP have nothing to complain about all this. I had suggested in the past that there was no need for the state government to get a separate caste survey done, when the central government had announced a survey along with the general census,” he claimed.

“The fact that CM Siddaramaiah is caught in a difficult situation with respect to the caste survey and has the big scams weighing heavily on his heart is all getting reflected in his public behaviour. Yesterday, at the inauguration of the Dasara festivities, he shouted at his own people in Mysore and asked them why they were in the audience. Naturally, the mood and dignity of the event were affected. The political disturbance in Karnataka has reached a new level this week,” Lahar Singh concluded.



