Open Selection Trials Announced for Men’s and Women’s Inter-District Cricket Teams

Mangalore: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Mangalore Zone has announced open selection trials for the Men’s Under-14, Under-16, and Under-19 age groups, as well as the Women’s Under-15 and Under-19 age groups. These trials will serve to select the District Teams that will represent their respective regions in the upcoming Inter-Districts Tournament.

The selection trials will be conducted at the following centers:

Mangalore: Nehru Maidan, Mangalore

Udupi: KMC Endpoint MAHE, Manipal

Kodagu: Maragodu School Ground, Madikeri

Detailed schedules and age criteria are as follows:

Boys Under 14 Years

Age Criteria: Players born between 01-09-2012 & 31-08-2014

Kodagu: April 6, 2026 (Monday), 08:00 AM Udupi: April 6, 2026 (Monday), 08:00 AM Mangalore: April 7, 2026 (Tuesday), 08:00 AM



Boys Under 16 Years

Age Criteria: Players born after 01-09-2010

Kodagu: April 6, 2026 (Monday), 08:00 AM Udupi: April 4, 2026 (Saturday), 08:00 AM Mangalore: April 5, 2026 (Sunday), 08:00 AM



Boys Under 19 Years

Age Criteria: Players born after 01-09-2007

Kodagu: April 6, 2026 (Monday), 08:00 AM Udupi: April 2, 2026 (Thursday), 08:00 AM Mangalore: April 3, 2026 (Friday), 08:00 AM



Girls Under 19 Years

Age Criteria: Players born after 01-09-2007

Kodagu: April 7, 2026 (Tuesday), 08:00 AM Udupi: April 8, 2026 (Thursday), 08:00 AM Mangalore: April 9, 2026 (Friday), 08:00 AM



Girls Under 15 Years

Age Criteria: Players born between 01-09-2011 & 31-08-2015

Kodagu: April 7, 2026 (Tuesday), 08:00 AM Udupi: April 8, 2026 (Thursday), 08:00 AM Mangalore: April 9, 2026 (Friday), 08:00 AM



Important Instructions for Participants:

Players intending to participate in the selection trials are required to adhere to the following guidelines:

Attire: Participants must be present at the venue in proper cricketing attire (Whites). Documents: All players must produce the original Digital Date of Birth Certificates and Aadhaar Card as proof of address. U-19 Players should also bring their SSLC mark card. Xerox copies of documents will not be accepted. Venue: Players should attend the selection trials at the respective venues based on their Aadhaar card residential address.

Contact Information:

For further details or clarifications, please contact:

Mangalore: Joel Vaz – 97394 61019

Udupi: Ren Trevor Dias – 9902537030

Kodagu: Madhu Somanna – 9880381831

KSCA Mangalore Zone Office: Melroy D’Souza, Tele: 0824-4262233, Mob: 9164750863

The KSCA Mangalore Zone encourages all eligible and aspiring cricketers to participate in these selection trials.