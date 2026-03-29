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Open Selection Trials Announced for Men’s and Women’s Inter-District Cricket Teams
Mangalore: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Mangalore Zone has announced open selection trials for the Men’s Under-14, Under-16, and Under-19 age groups, as well as the Women’s Under-15 and Under-19 age groups. These trials will serve to select the District Teams that will represent their respective regions in the upcoming Inter-Districts Tournament.
The selection trials will be conducted at the following centers:
- Mangalore: Nehru Maidan, Mangalore
- Udupi: KMC Endpoint MAHE, Manipal
- Kodagu: Maragodu School Ground, Madikeri
Detailed schedules and age criteria are as follows:
Boys Under 14 Years
- Age Criteria: Players born between 01-09-2012 & 31-08-2014
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- Kodagu: April 6, 2026 (Monday), 08:00 AM
- Udupi: April 6, 2026 (Monday), 08:00 AM
- Mangalore: April 7, 2026 (Tuesday), 08:00 AM
Boys Under 16 Years
- Age Criteria: Players born after 01-09-2010
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- Kodagu: April 6, 2026 (Monday), 08:00 AM
- Udupi: April 4, 2026 (Saturday), 08:00 AM
- Mangalore: April 5, 2026 (Sunday), 08:00 AM
Boys Under 19 Years
- Age Criteria: Players born after 01-09-2007
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- Kodagu: April 6, 2026 (Monday), 08:00 AM
- Udupi: April 2, 2026 (Thursday), 08:00 AM
- Mangalore: April 3, 2026 (Friday), 08:00 AM
Girls Under 19 Years
- Age Criteria: Players born after 01-09-2007
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- Kodagu: April 7, 2026 (Tuesday), 08:00 AM
- Udupi: April 8, 2026 (Thursday), 08:00 AM
- Mangalore: April 9, 2026 (Friday), 08:00 AM
Girls Under 15 Years
- Age Criteria: Players born between 01-09-2011 & 31-08-2015
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- Kodagu: April 7, 2026 (Tuesday), 08:00 AM
- Udupi: April 8, 2026 (Thursday), 08:00 AM
- Mangalore: April 9, 2026 (Friday), 08:00 AM
Important Instructions for Participants:
Players intending to participate in the selection trials are required to adhere to the following guidelines:
- Attire: Participants must be present at the venue in proper cricketing attire (Whites).
- Documents: All players must produce the original Digital Date of Birth Certificates and Aadhaar Card as proof of address. U-19 Players should also bring their SSLC mark card. Xerox copies of documents will not be accepted.
- Venue: Players should attend the selection trials at the respective venues based on their Aadhaar card residential address.
Contact Information:
For further details or clarifications, please contact:
- Mangalore: Joel Vaz – 97394 61019
- Udupi: Ren Trevor Dias – 9902537030
- Kodagu: Madhu Somanna – 9880381831
- KSCA Mangalore Zone Office: Melroy D’Souza, Tele: 0824-4262233, Mob: 9164750863
The KSCA Mangalore Zone encourages all eligible and aspiring cricketers to participate in these selection trials.
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