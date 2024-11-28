Open Selection Trials for Under-19 Women’s Cricket Scheduled

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has announced the organization of open selection trials for the Under-19 Women’s cricket team, set to take place on Monday, December 2, 2024. The trials will commence at 9:00 AM at the KSCA-B ground in Bangalore.

To facilitate a smooth process, girls interested in participating in the selection trials are urged to communicate their intent to their respective zonal convenor or zonal office ahead of the event. Participants are required to arrive at the venue by 8:00 AM, dressed in appropriate cricket attire, and to bring a Xerox copy of their date of birth certificate for verification purposes.

It is important to note the eligibility criteria for the trials: only those girls born on or after September 1, 2005, will be considered. Additionally, girls under the age of 15 will not be permitted to attend the selection trials.

The KSCA encourages young female cricketers to take this opportunity to showcase their talent and aspire for a place in the state’s Under-19 Women’s team.

For further inquiries, interested participants may contact their zonal offices.



