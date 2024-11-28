Mangaluru: Mahindra Bolero Goes Up in Flames, No Injuries Reported

Mangaluru: A Mahindra Bolero vehicle parked by the roadside near Falnir caught fire on Wednesday night, as reported by local authorities.

The vehicle, parked in front of a jewelry store, was completely engulfed in flames. The fire department responded promptly to the emergency call and successfully brought the situation under control. No injuries have been reported.

Further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.