‘Operation Abhyas’: Mock drill conducted in B’luru; K’taka minister stresses public awareness

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services Department on Wednesday conducted a mock drill and public awareness exercise on handling emergency situation, titled ‘Operation Abhyas’, here in the Halasuru area.

Creating an emergency-like situation, the exercise demonstrated various responses such as civilian rescue, fire control, and first aid for the injured.

The Fire and emergency personnel showcased their preparedness, including the rescue of civilians trapped in buildings using a fully-equipped aerial ladder vehicle, and explained precautionary measures citizens must take when a siren sounds.

BJP MP K. Sudhakar, DGP Alok Mohan, Fire and Emergency Services DGP Prashant Kumar Thakur, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, Home Department Secretary S. Ravi, DIG Ravi D. Channannavar, and other senior officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that everyone is aware of the current national security scenario.

“The recent incident in Kashmir has deeply saddened every Indian. Twenty-six innocent people were suddenly attacked and killed. Recalling that incident is painful.

“Our soldiers guarding the border have endured all of this. The Armed Forces have carried out strikes on nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. However, there is a looming shadow of war over the country. There is a fear that India might go to war with Pakistan or vice versa. We must all be prepared for such a situation,” he added.

He said that the Union government has already instructed all states to raise public awareness.

“It is important to educate citizens on how to protect themselves, understand their responsibilities, maintain peace during chaotic times, and how to transport the injured to hospitals. ‘Operation Abhyas’ aims to raise awareness among those involved in civil defence,” Parameshwara said.

Key locations such as reservoirs, nuclear plants, industrial zones, and densely populated areas have been identified.

“Raichur houses the power generation plant supplying electricity to the entire state; Karwar has a nuclear facility; and Bengaluru is a major contributor to the national economy. Based on these factors, critical locations have been identified. Every minute matters during defence operations. Action must be swift and precise.

“During war-like situations, we cannot predict where or when incidents will occur. Such circumstances should not arise. Students in schools, colleges, and universities must be informed. Fire and emergency personnel should visit these institutions and create the necessary awareness,” he said.