Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology Receives Portable Ultrasound Machine from Mr. Padmanabhan Desikachari, Founder of IndyGen Labs & Chairman of Appnomic Systems

Mangaluru: Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology, a part of Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, today announced the generous contribution of a state-of-the-art portable ultrasound machine by Mr. Padmanabhan Desikachari. Mr. Desikachari is the Founder of IndyGen Labs & Chairman of Appnomic Systems.

The handover ceremony was graced by the presence of the honourable Pro-Chancellor, Mr. Farhaad Yenepoya, Dr. M. Vijayakumar, Honourable Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University). Also in attendance were Mrs. Preeti Singh, Vice President of IndyGen Labs; Dr. Habib Rahaman A A, Medical Superintendent, Yenepoya Medical College Hospital; Dr. T V Satheesh Babu, Interventional Radiologist at the hospital, and other distinguished guests.

This significant donation is poised to enhance the diagnostic capabilities at Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology, offering greater flexibility and efficiency in patient care. Portable ultrasound machines are invaluable tools in modern medicine, particularly in oncology, enabling clinicians to perform real-time imaging at the point of care. This can aid in quicker diagnosis, facilitate various procedures, and improve the monitoring of cancer patients.

Mr. Farhaad Yenepoya, Pro-Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are immensely thankful to Mr. Padmanabhan Desikachari for this thoughtful and impactful donation. This portable ultrasound machine will be a valuable asset to our oncology institute, empowering our medical professionals to provide enhanced diagnostic services. It aligns perfectly with our mission to offer advanced and compassionate care at affordable cost to our patients.”

Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology, supported by Tata Trusts, is a comprehensive cancer care center dedicated to providing screening, early detection, and advanced treatment for cancer patients. The addition of the new portable ultrasound machine underscores the institute’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology to improve cancer care in the region.



