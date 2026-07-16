‘Operation RISE’ and ‘Beda Bro’ Anti-Drug Campaigns Intensified in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: As part of its Zero Tolerance policy against narcotics, the Karnataka Government has intensified the statewide ‘Operation RISE’ and ‘Beda Bro’ campaigns with the goal of making the state drug-free by 2028. The initiatives aim to dismantle drug trafficking networks through stringent law enforcement, preventive measures, public awareness, and rehabilitation programmes for drug addicts, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy and Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Dr. Arun K said at a joint press conference.

Officially launched across the state on June 30, 2026, Operation RISE focuses on taking strict legal action against illegal drug networks while simultaneously creating awareness among youth and ensuring rehabilitation services for individuals battling addiction.

The ‘Beda Bro’ campaign, targeted primarily at students and young professionals, seeks to discourage drug use, promote healthy lifestyles, and reduce the demand for narcotic substances.

Mangaluru City Police Statistics

Within the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate limits, 717 NDPS cases were registered in 2025, with cases booked against 231 drug peddlers and 723 consumers.

As of July 15, 2026, 426 NDPS cases have been registered, with action taken against 142 drug peddlers and 438 consumers.

Currently, 95 accused persons arrested under NDPS cases are in judicial custody, including six foreign nationals.

In 2025, police seized 324.074 kg of ganja and 6.017 kg of synthetic drugs, with the total value of the confiscated narcotics estimated at Rs 7.50 crore.

So far in 2026, authorities have seized 150.329 kg of ganja and 7.072 kg of synthetic drugs, with the estimated value of the seized drugs standing at Rs 8.08 crore.

Student Drug Screening

As part of efforts to prevent drug abuse among students, 5,340 students were screened in educational institutions during 2025, of whom 14 tested positive.

In 2026, 1,524 students have been screened so far, with eight testing positive.

Dakshina Kannada District Police Statistics

Within the Dakshina Kannada District Police limits, 29 NDPS cases were registered in 2025. As of July 15, 2026, 44 NDPS cases have been registered.

During 2026, cases were registered against 44 drug peddlers and 48 consumers.

Police have seized 106.90 kg of ganja and 656.36 grams of MDMA so far this year. The estimated value of the confiscated narcotics is ₹1.11 crore.

Special Anti-Drug Initiatives

To strengthen efforts against drug abuse, several special initiatives have been implemented in Mangaluru City and the Dakshina Kannada district:

Anti-Drug Committees have been constituted in 174 educational institutions under the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate and 101 institutions under the Dakshina Kannada District Police.

Students are required to submit a voluntary anti-drug undertaking at the time of admission.

Continuous drug awareness programmes are being conducted in educational institutions.

Regular drug screening of students is being carried out.

Mobile forensic laboratories are being deployed for on-the-spot drug testing.

Specially trained Belgian Malinois canine squads are being used to detect narcotic substances.

According to the police, the ‘Operation RISE’ and ‘Beda Bro’ campaigns represent a comprehensive strategy that combines strict law enforcement, public participation, awareness programmes, and rehabilitation services to strengthen the fight against narcotics and move towards building a drug-free and safer society.