New Mangalore Port Authority Honours Stakeholders at Annual Awards Nite 2025–26

Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) celebrated its Annual Awards Nite 2025–26 on July 15, 2026, at the Business Development Centre, Panambur, recognising the invaluable contributions of its port users, terminal operators, shipping agents, stevedores, importers, exporters, and other stakeholders in achieving the Port’s highest-ever cargo handling of over 50 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) during the financial year 2025–26.

This historic milestone holds special significance as it was achieved during the Port’s 50th financial year, marking a landmark accomplishment in its Golden Jubilee journey while setting the course towards an ambitious target of 53 MMT for the financial year 2026–27.

The function was graced by Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairperson of the New Mangalore Port Authority, Deendayal Port Authority, and the Indian Ports Association, as the Chief Guest. The programme was presided over by Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson, NMPA, while Shri Padmanabhachar K., IoFS, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), NMPA, attended as the Guest of Honour.

The event was attended by senior NMPA officials, representatives of Customs, terminal operators, shipping lines, exporters, importers, trade bodies, stevedores, Customs House Agents (CHAs), and other maritime stakeholders.

Welcoming the gathering, Shri Rajendra Kumar, Traffic Manager, NMPA, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their unwavering support, commitment, and partnership, which played a pivotal role in enabling the Port to achieve its highest-ever cargo traffic. He said the remarkable growth reflected the collective efforts of the entire port community and reaffirmed NMPA’s commitment to providing world-class infrastructure, efficient services, and stakeholder-centric initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Sushil Kumar Singh congratulated the entire port community on the historic achievement of handling 50 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of cargo during FY 2025–26—the highest in NMPA’s history and a fitting accomplishment during its Golden Jubilee year.

He attributed the achievement to the unwavering support and partnership of exporters, importers, shipping lines, terminal operators, Customs, logistics service providers, transporters, stevedores, CHAs, and all other stakeholders, describing them as the true partners behind the Port’s success. Expressing confidence in the Port’s future, he said that continued collaboration would help NMPA achieve its target of 53 MMT during FY 2026–27 and further strengthen its position among India’s major ports.

The Chairperson highlighted the Government of India’s vision under Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, emphasising modernisation, mechanisation, digitalisation, capacity augmentation, and ease of doing business as the key drivers of growth in the maritime sector. He said NMPA is actively working to strengthen infrastructure, improve draft availability, enhance liner shipping connectivity, and develop new cargo streams to unlock the Port’s full potential.

Stressing the importance of stakeholder feedback in decision-making, he called for continued partnership to position NMPA among the country’s leading ports and as a globally competitive container hub. He also reaffirmed the Port’s commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure and efficient, customer-centric services.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards to outstanding performers across various categories, recognising excellence among importers, exporters, terminal operators, shipping agents, stevedores, Customs House Agents, logistics partners, and other port users for their significant contribution to the Port’s record-breaking performance during FY 2025–26.

Shri Chandrashekar Palekar, Deputy Traffic Manager, announced the names of the award recipients, while the awards were presented by the Chairperson, accompanied by the Deputy Chairperson, the Chief Vigilance Officer, and the Traffic Manager. The awards symbolised NMPA’s appreciation for the invaluable partnership and commitment demonstrated by its stakeholders in achieving operational excellence and sustained growth.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Shri Ravi Kiran, Deputy Traffic Manager, NMPA, bringing together the Port fraternity in celebration of another landmark achievement in the history of the New Mangalore Port Authority.