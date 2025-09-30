Oppn panicking as we delivered what they only promised in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

New Delhi: Union Minister and NDA ally Chirag Paswan launched a sharp counterattack on the opposition in Bihar on Tuesday, saying their anxiety is visible as the BJP-led Centre and Nitish Kumar-led state government have been delivering on promises which the opposition could never fulfil.

Paswan said, “The problem is that the opposition is panicking, and that’s natural. The way the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have not just announced schemes but actually implemented them on the ground, it has unsettled the opposition.”

“I’m happy that the Prime Minister not only laid the foundation stones but also inaugurated projects. These welfare schemes are the same dreams the opposition kept selling to the people of Bihar. But our government has gone a step ahead — we announced them and delivered them,” he added.

Addressing the media, Paswan also responded to the recent barrage of corruption allegations levelled by Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor against top NDA leaders in the state, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Health Minister Mangal Pandey, Rural Work Minister Ashok Choudhary, and BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal.

On the specific corruption charges made by Kishor, Paswan remained cautious but firm: “Prashant Kishor is making one allegation after another. The question is whether he’s backing his claims with facts or just throwing accusations. I believe these are matters that require investigation. We have seen this kind of politics before in Delhi, too.”

Earlier, Prashant Kishor held a press conference at the Jan Suraaj camp office in Patna, where he accused key NDA figures of financial misconduct. He presented what he claimed to be fresh evidence, including bank statements and documents.

Kishor alleged that between 2019 and 2020, Rs 2.12 crore was deposited into the Punjab National Bank account number 1499000141819, which he claimed belonged to Urmila Pandey, wife of Minister Mangal Pandey. He further accused the minister of failing to disclose the source of the funds.

While the allegations have triggered a political storm, the NDA leadership has maintained that all such charges are baseless and politically motivated, especially ahead of the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.