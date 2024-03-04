Opposition not able to digest initiatives of my government: Punjab CM



Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday slammed the Opposition for “running away” from the Governor’s address as they were not able to digest the initiatives taken by his government for the holistic development of the state and prosperity of its people.

Winding up the discussion on the Governor’s address in the Assembly, he said the leaders of Opposition were least bothered about the state or its people and their only aim is to grab political power by hook or crook.

He said while his government has been working tirelessly for the welfare of the farmers, the Opposition has been merely shedding crocodile tears.

Mann said due to their dubious role, these leaders were rejected outright by the people of the state and now the people will teach them a befitting lesson during the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The Chief Minister said in the last two years, the state government has taken many steps for the welfare of people. He said the Opposition is least bothered about the well-being or the prosperity of the people, and their leaders only concerned about attaining power.

Mann said poor and regressive policies of these people had ruined the future of the state and its people, who had to do menial jobs for managing two square meals a day, whereas these people had enjoyed lives on the basis of ‘gold biscuits’ smuggled by their fathers.

He said in the last two years, the government had not even once said that the exchequer of the state is empty. However, he said every single penny of the state has been used judiciously for the well-being of the people.

Slamming the Badal family for looting crores from the state for personal benefits, he said that the luxury tax and others of a seven-star resort was waived off to benefit them for construction of Sukhvilas Hotel. He said it is unfortunate that Rs 108 crore were waived off thereby bringing a huge loss to the state exchequer.