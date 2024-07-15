Opposition running ‘violent’ narrative against PM Modi: BJP

New Delhi: Referring to the reasons emerging for the attack on former US President Donald Trump, BJP has alleged that INDIA bloc and Congress are running a violent narrative against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP workers in India similarly.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, on Monday, said with regard to the attack on the former US President, who narrowly escaped and is safe: “The question arises about the circumstances in a democracy like the US that led to this political violence and how such a hateful and violent atmosphere was created.”

He said that an attempt is being made to repeat the same in India.

Slamming the Opposition in a post on X, Poonawalla further alleged that the INDIA bloc, particularly Congress and its allies, are propagating a narrative filled with violence, similar to that in the US, against PM Modi and BJP workers and supporters.

He claimed that the Opposition has spread an illusion that if the BJP government remains in power, the Constitution will be abolished, democracy will end, and there will be no elections.

Referring to several past incidents, the party spokesperson further said that Congress used derogatory words for PM Modi, and Randeep Surjewala used derogatory language for BJP supporters, adding that whenever there was an attack on PM Modi, whether during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat or as the country’s Prime Minister, Congress “celebrated” it.

“This clearly shows that whether it is the US or India, from Donald Trump to PM Modi, Islamic leftist forces create an atmosphere of hatred and animosity against non-Leftist, popular, and nationalist leaders so that they can be attacked,” Poonawalla added.

“Congress and its entire ecosystem should be asked whether they will now end this kind of misleading propaganda,” he asserted.