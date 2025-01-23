Organ Donation at Yenepoya Medical College Hospital: A Testament to Humanity

Mangalore: Yenepoya Medical College Hospital has recently become a beacon of hope and compassion following the selfless decision made by the family of Mr. Satish K.P., a 55-year-old patient, to honor his wish for organ donation.

Mr. Satish was admitted to the hospital on January 19, 2025, after suffering a fall that resulted in a critical internal brain bleed. Despite the dedicated efforts of the medical team, he was declared brain-dead after a comprehensive evaluation. In this difficult moment, the treating team approached his family with sensitivity, discussing the grave situation and the potential for organ donation.

In a remarkable display of courage and love, Mr. Satish’s family chose to fulfill his wish to donate his organs, demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to preserving life even in the face of personal tragedy.

With the steadfast support of Yenepoya Medical College Hospital’s proficient medical team and management, all necessary protocols for organ retrieval were meticulously followed. On January 22, 2025, the organ retrieval procedure was successfully executed, resulting in the recovery of two kidneys and corneas. One kidney and both corneas will be utilized at Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, while the other kidney has been allocated to KMC Hospital, Jyothi.

The hospital extends its profound gratitude to Mr. Satish’s family for their generosity during this challenging time. Their decision to donate will not only provide a new lease of life to multiple individuals but also serve as a poignant reminder of the critical importance of organ donation.

Yenepoya Medical College Hospital acknowledges the collaborative efforts of its management, medical team, supportive staff, and organizations such as Jeevasarthakathe, all of whom played a vital role in facilitating this life-saving mission. The hospital remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting awareness and supporting organ donation as an essential service to humanity.



