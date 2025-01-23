DenDen Swim 2.0: A National Level Sea Swim Competition Making Waves in Water Safety and Excellence

Mangalore: The Mangalore Surf Club, registered under the Societies Act of 1960, is proud to announce the second iteration of DenDen Swim, a national-level sea swim competition set to take place on January 26, 2025. This year’s event, directed by Contest Director Rishabhraj Shetty, has garnered an impressive response with 214 registrations, more than doubling the participation from the previous year.

DenDen Swim 2025 promises to be an exciting day for both competitors and spectators, featuring a new 6-kilometre swim category aimed at endurance swimmers. The event is proudly sponsored by Hollywood Lounge, Mangalore as the Hospitality Partner; KMC Hospital, Mangalore as the Medical Partner; We One Aquatic Centre, Mangalore as the Officiating Partner; the Indian Coast Guard as the Safety Partner; and the Open Water Swimmers Foundation (OWSF), founded by Sucheta Burman to promote open water swimming culture. Local fishing boats will also serve as safety partners during the event.

An Event Rooted in Purpose

DenDen Swim is not just a swimming competition; it is a movement dedicated to raising awareness about water safety and building trust in aquatic environments. With the support of an elite lifeguard team, the event aspires to position Mangalore as the premier destination for open-water events. The competition will commence at 6:30 AM and conclude at 9:30 AM, offering a diverse range of categories to accommodate swimmers of all skill levels. Participants can choose from distances of 250 meters, 500 meters, 1.5 kilometers, 3 kilometers, and the newly introduced 6 kilometers.

Whether participants are beginners eager to test their skills or seasoned swimmers aiming for personal bests, DenDen Swim provides an inclusive platform for all. Spectators are encouraged to join in the festivities, with a delightful beach breakfast and brunch available, ensuring a wholesome experience for everyone involved. The venue is designed to ensure both safety and a world-class atmosphere for participants and onlookers alike.

Join Us in Building Brand Mangalore

DenDen Swim 2025 is more than a mere competition; it is a celebration of resilience, sportsmanship, and the vibrant spirit of Mangalore. By participating in this event, swimmers and supporters alike contribute to a larger narrative of community engagement and environmental awareness.

The DenDen Sea Swim will feature individual events categorized by age groups, with specific details as follows:

Group 1: Birth Years 2013-2014 (500 meters)

Group 2: Birth Years 2010-2012 (1.5 kilometers)

Group 3: Birth Years 2007-2009 (1.5 kilometers and 3 kilometers)

Group 4: Birth Years 1995-2006 (1.5 kilometers, 3 kilometers, and 6 kilometers) – Participants in the 6-kilometer category must have completed any recognized open water event of a minimum of 5 kilometers in 2024.

Group 5: Birth Years 1980-1994 (1.5 kilometers, 3 kilometers, and 6 kilometers) – Similar requirements as Group 4 for the 6-kilometer event.

Group 6: Birth Years 1979 and earlier (1.5 kilometers, 3 kilometers, and 6 kilometers) – Same criteria for the 6-kilometer category.

Fun Swim: For children below 10 years (born 2015 and after) (250 meters)

Event Logistics

Participants are expected to report by 6:00 AM on January 26, 2025, at the Mangalore Surf Club Beach, located next to Tannirbavi Beach (opposite Raftaar Terminals). The senior events will commence first, followed by the junior categories. Participants born in 2009 and earlier are requested to register between 5:45 and 6:00 AM, while those born in 2010 and later should arrive between 6:15 and 6:30 AM.

All registered participants will receive a T-shirt, breakfast, energy drinks, a certificate of participation, and finisher medals, celebrating their achievements and contributions to the event.

Acknowledgments

The Mangalore Surf Club extends its heartfelt gratitude to the supporters of DenDen Swim 2025, including Bharatiya Tatarakshak (Indian Coast Guard), Hollywood Lounge, We One Aqua Centre, KMC Hospital, Open Water Swimmers Foundation (OWSF), and all members of the Mangalore Surf Club. Their unwavering support has been instrumental in bringing this event to fruition.

As the countdown to DenDen Swim 2025 begins, the Mangalore Surf Club invites swimmers, families, and spectators to join in this exciting celebration of aquatic excellence and community spirit. Together, let us make waves in water safety and foster a culture of open-water swimming in Mangalore.