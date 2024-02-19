Orientation program of Karnataka Regional Service of Communion held at Sannidhi, Shivamogga

Shivamogga: 2nd Annual Orientation program of Karnataka Regional Service of Communion (KRSC) was held at Sannidhi, Pastoral Renewal Centre, Shivamogga on 17th & 18th, 2024.

Diocesan Service of Communion (DSC) leaders from 14 Dioceses of Karnataka gathered on February 16th Friday evening at Sannidhi, Shivamogga. Sannidhi Director Bishop Elect of Diocese of Karwar Msgr. Duming Dias welcomed the participants.

On February 17th, 2024, day began with 7 am with Rosary. At 7:30 am Most Rev. Lawrence Mukkuzhy, Bishop of Diocese of Belthangady & KRSC Episcopal Advisor led the inaugural Holy Eucharist. In his homily he explained about the power of the prayer and love of the Lord Jesus to the humanity. He invited those gathered to be like Jesus and witness Jesus in their lives.

After the breakfast at 9:15 am there was Praise and Worship. Then at 9:45 am Bishop Lawrence spoke on “Bringing vibrancy into the prayer groups”. At 11:30 am KRSC Coordinator Bro. Cherian Ramapuram took a talk on “Managing Relationships” (Marriage, Prayer Groups, Church & Colleagues).

After the lunch at 2 pm there was Praise and Worship. At 2:30 pm was the reporting session. Bishop Lawrence Mukkuzhy, KRSC Spiritual Director – Fr Franklin D’Souza, KRSC Coordinator – Bro. Cherian Ramapuram and KRSC Secretary – Bro. Thomas Chinnappa were on the dais and led the reporting session. All the Diocesan DSC presented their annual reports. KRSC report was also presented by the Secretary.

After the tea break at 5 pm Bro. Colin Calmiano led the session on “Leadership and raising the leaders”. At 6:15 pm Fr Franklin D’Souza led the leaders in to a session on “Repentance and prepared them for Sacrament of Reconciliation”. At 7:15 pm Blessed Sacrament was exposed and 7 priests helped the leaders for the confession. The days program concluded with the benediction by Fr Franklin D’Souza at 8:30 pm.

Day 2; February 18th 2024, began at 6 am with Praise and Worship. At 6:30 am was the Holy Rosary. At 7am Most Rev. Francis Serrao Sj, Bishop of Diocese of Shivamogga offered the Holy Eucharist and gave a message on “Tree of life & Tree of Knowledge”. He explained the true meaning of Lent.

Bishop Lawrence Mukkuzhy, Bishop Elect of Diocese of Karwar Msgr. Duming Dias, Fr Franklin D’Souza, Fr Joachim Monteiro from Karwar, Fr Stany Crasta from Karwar, Fr Vincent from Udupi, Fr Lawrence Poonolil from Belthangady, Fr Thomas from Bhadravati and Fr John Paul from Bangalore concelebrated with Bishop Francis.

After the breakfast, DSC of Shivamogga led the Praise and Worship. At 9:15 am, Bishop Lawrence Mukkuzhy took talk on “Consistency- Key to Spiritual Success”. After the tea break, Bro. Colin Calmiano spoke on “Tithing and Fundraising”.

At 12 pm Bishop Lawrence Mukkuzhy spoke on the vision of KRSC for the Region of Karnataka. Then each Diocese went in to the group for the planning. After the Lunch at 2 pm Groups did the reporting. Bishop Lawrence Mukkuzhy and KRSC Coordinator Bro Cherian Ramapuram gave the concluding remarks.

At 2:45 pm Bishop Lawrence Mukkuzhy and Fr Franklin D’Souza led the anointing Adoration and session. At 3:30 pm KRSC Secretary Bro. Thomas Chinnappa thanked everyone.

KRSC team members: Cherian Ramapuram from Bangalore, Thomas Chinnappa from Bangalore, Elias Coelho from Mangalore, Ajay from Chikkamagaluru, Abhishek from Bellary, K. J. Anthony from Mysore were present and took the responsibility of organising the program.

The program concluded with the tea.

Report by: Thomas Chinnappa, Bengaluru

Photos by: Abhishek, Bellary