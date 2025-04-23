Oscar Winner A R Rahman discloses his strategy to beat traffic!

Chennai: Oscar winner A R Rahman, who often shuttles between cities for work, has now disclosed his strategy to handle traffic in Mumbai.

During his interview to a media entity, the ace music director was asked if he had ever felt exasperated in traffic. To this, Rahman said with a chuckle, “I never travel during the day.”

When the interviewer wanted to reaffirm if Rahman was someone who preferred to work in the night, the music director agreed, saying, “Yeah, because in the night, there is no traffic. I can go anywhere. My click works only in the night.”

The music director also went on to disclose that sometimes, in the early mornings, he would go to the Durgah and that before the traffic came back on, he would go back home and sleep.

“This has been from the age of Taal. Like from that time. Doing the same thing,” Rahman said.

When Rahman was asked what time he woke up everyday, the music director said,”I wake up at… Nowadays, I am sleeping at night. But normally, I get up at 2.30 and go to sleep at 7.00.”

The ace music director is at the moment working on several projects including director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Thug Life’, featuring actor Kamal Haasan in the lead.

Recently, during the launch of the first single from the film, Rahman said that he had been scoring for the film for the past four months and that he was still scoring for the film.

“Everyday I will be doing some things, sending it to Mani sir and asking him, ‘Is it good or not?’,” Rahman said and added, “It is Kamal sir’s movie. He’s done everything. It is like every scene for which I am scoring is looking at me and asking ‘What are you gonna do?’.”