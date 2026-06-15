‘Our farmers are foundation of nation’s prosperity’: UP CM Yogi express gratitude for giving lands for NIA construction

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed gratitude to the farmers who contributed their land for the construction of the Noida International Airport (NIA), saying that farmers are the foundation of the nation’s prosperity.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, “Our farmers are the foundation of our nation’s prosperity. It is the responsibility of us all to honour the participation and contribution of farmers in the state’s journey of development.”

CM Yogi also welcomed the farmers who arrived in Lucknow on the inaugural flight from the newly developed Noida International Airport in Jewar, located in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare, the Chief Minister added, “With the spirit of ‘Honouring our farmers, saluting a prosperous India’, we remain committed to the progress of every single farmer.”

Earlier in the day, low-cost carrier IndiGo became the first airline to commence flight operations from Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

The first flight arrived at NIA from Lucknow, while the first departure was to Bengaluru shortly thereafter, said the airline.

IndiGo will directly connect the newly-launched airport to over 16 destinations across the country.

This also enables one-stop connectivity between 14 city pairs like Amritsar to Jodhpur; Bareilly to Bhopal, Jaipur, and Jodhpur; Dharamshala to Jodhpur; Chandigarh to Bareilly, Kishangarh, and Pantnagar; Jammu to Jodhpur; Jaipur to Dharamshala and Pantnagar; Kishangarh to Bhopal; Pantnagar to Jaipur and Jodhpur and so on.

These connections are set to enhance access between tier 2 and 3 cities and major metros, making air travel more seamless for customers across India.

“Opening of the Noida International Airport marks a new chapter in India’s aviation story. Delhi-NCR now joins a select group of global megacities served by multiple airports,” said Aloke Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, IndiGo.

Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, Noida International Airport is poised to become a key aviation and logistics hub complementing existing capacity in the region.

“Welcoming IndiGo’s first flights marks the beginning of a new chapter for Noida International Airport. As our launch carrier, IndiGo will connect NIA to key destinations across India, providing passengers with greater choice and convenience from day one,” said Christoph Schnellmann, Vice Chairman, Noida International Airport.