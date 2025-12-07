Our Lady of Miracles, Milagres Church, Inaugurates ‘Senacle’ for Post-Funeral Sustenance and Fellowship

Mangalore: Our Lady of Miracles Church in Milagres has officially inaugurated and blessed “Senacle,” a dedicated arena designed to provide sustenance and fellowship to attendees following requiem Masses and funeral services. The inauguration ceremony, attended by approximately two hundred individuals, signifies a substantial improvement to the church’s facilities and its capacity to support grieving families and community members during times of loss.

The proceedings commenced with Fr. Avith’s proclamation of the Gospel, setting a solemn tone for the occasion. Fr. Alwyn Serrao followed, elucidating the spiritual significance of the day and underscoring the importance of community support in times of bereavement. The formal blessing of “Senacle” was then conducted by Fr. Bona, who consecrated the space for its intended purpose: to provide a comforting environment for those mourning the loss of loved ones. The vice president of the church delivered a formal welcome to all attendees, and Maxim Monteiro was recognised and greeted on this auspicious occasion, acknowledging contributions to the project.

The “Senacle” complex comprises a water sump, a cellar, and an upper room designed for meetings and social interaction. This multifaceted design directly addresses a long-standing need within the parish, as the church previously lacked a designated area to accommodate gatherings and provide refreshments after funeral services. The newly inaugurated space offers a dignified and comfortable setting for attendees to share food, offer condolences, and find solace within the community. The availability of a dedicated water source ensures convenience, while the cellar provides storage and support capabilities. The upper room offers a more private space for meetings and discussions related to funeral arrangements or grief support.

The establishment of “Senacle” represents a considerable investment by Our Lady of Miracles Church in the overall well-being of its parishioners and a commitment to providing comprehensive support during times of bereavement. Parish leaders anticipate that the facility will significantly enhance the church’s ability to minister to the spiritual and emotional needs of the community it serves, offering a tangible expression of compassion and solidarity during challenging moments. The “Senacle” is expected to become an integral part of the church’s ministry, providing a welcoming space for reflection, remembrance, and community support for generations to come.