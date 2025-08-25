Our Lady of Remedies Church, Kirem, Commemorates Konkani Manyata Divas

Mangaluru: Our Lady of Remedies Church in Kirem vibrantly celebrated Konkani Manyata Divas on August 24th, marked by a day of cultural immersion and communal unity. The event, spearheaded by Jyothi’s Stree Sanghatan and the Catholic Sabha, drew participation from across the parish, highlighting the enduring significance of the Konkani language and heritage.

The festivities commenced with the hoisting of the Konkani flag, a symbolic act underscoring the community’s deep-seated pride in their linguistic and cultural identity. Later in the day, a grand procession of parishioners, organized by ward, formed a central part of the celebration. This procession was enriched by the active involvement of members from Stree Sanghatan and Catholic Sabha, who showcased a curated collection of traditional Konkani items and utensils, offering a tangible representation of the community’s rich historical legacy.

The evening’s program transitioned to a stage presentation, featuring addresses and cultural performances that illuminated the importance of preserving and promoting the Konkani language and its associated cultural traditions. A diverse array of cultural performances followed, with parishioners of all ages participating enthusiastically, contributing to a lively and engaging atmosphere.

Approximately 700 parishioners were in attendance, demonstrating the collective commitment to the Konkani language and the bonds of community that it fosters. A notable feature of the celebration was the ward-based preparation of traditional Konkani cuisine, orchestrated under the guidance of the respective gurkars. These culinary offerings provided an authentic taste of Konkani heritage, adding a distinctive flavor to the event.

The Konkani Manyata Divas celebration at Our Lady of Remedies Church was widely regarded as a resounding success, characterized by a harmonious blend of devotion, cultural expression, tradition, and communal solidarity. The event served as a powerful testament to the enduring vitality of the Konkani language and its central role in the life of the parish community.