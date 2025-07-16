Over 2.34 lakh perform Amarnath Yatra peacefully, another batch leaves for Kashmir

Srinagar: Another batch of 6,064 pilgrims left for Kashmir from Jammu on Wednesday to perform the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, as over 2.34 lakh had ‘darshan’ during the last 13 days.

Officials said over 2.34 lakh Yatris have so far performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra since it started on July 3.

“Another batch of 6,064 yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas Jammu in two escorted convoys for the Valley today. First escorted convoy of 95 vehicles carrying 2,471 yatris left at 3.30 a.m. for Baltal base camp, while the second escorted convoy of 139 vehicles carrying 3,593 yatris left at 4.07 a.m. for Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp,” officials said.

The weather office has forecast widespread light to moderate rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Bhumi Pujan of ‘Chhari Mubarak’ (Lord Shiva’s Holy Mace) was performed at Pahalgam on July 10. The Chhari Mubarak was taken to Pahalgam by a group of seers led by the sole custodian of the Chhari Mubarak, Mahant Swami Deependra Giri, from its seat at the Dashnami Akhara Building in Srinagar to Pahalgam.

Chhari Mubarak was then taken back to its seat at the Dashnami Akhara Building in Srinagar. It will leave Dashnami Akhara on August 4, after performing various rituals at the historic Shankaracharya and Hari Parbat temples in Srinagar by its sole custodian, Mahant Deependra Giri Ji and Sadhus.

En route to the holy cave, the Chhari Mubarak will perform puja in a traditional way at various temples at Durga Nag, Pampore, Awantipora, Bijbehara, Mattan, Ganeshpora and Pahalgam.

The Chhari Mubarak will reach the holy cave shrine on August 9, marking the official conclusion of the Yatra.

Authorities have made extensive multi-tier security arrangements for this year’s Amarnath Yatra, as this takes place after the cowardly attack of April 22 in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians after segregating them on the basis of faith in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

An additional 180 companies of CAPFs have been brought in to augment the existing strength of the Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB and the local police.

The Army has rolled out ‘Operation SHIVA 2025’, deploying more than 8,500 troops alongside advanced surveillance and combat technology.

All the transit camps en route to the two base camps and the entire route from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu to the cave shrine are secured by the security forces.

This year, the Yatra started on July 3 and will end after 38 days on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan.

Yatris approach the holy cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route.

Those using the Pahalgam route pass through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the cave shrine, covering a distance of 46 km on foot. This trek takes a pilgrim four days to reach the cave shrine. Those using the shorter Baltal route trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine and return to the base camp the same day after performing the Yatra.

No helicopter services are available to Yatris this year due to security reasons.