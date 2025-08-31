Over 3,700 Runners Celebrate Fitness & Legacy at the NMPA Golden Jubilee 10K Run

Mangalore: The city of Mangaluru witnessed a surge of energy and community spirit this morning as more than 3,700 runners participated in the NMPA Golden Jubilee 10K Run. The event, organized to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), transformed the city into a vibrant landscape of fitness and celebration.

The run saw a diverse array of participants, ranging from elite athletes and seasoned runners to first-timers and families. Employees, contract staff, pensioners, port users, and stakeholders all joined in the spirit of inclusivity, underscoring the event’s widespread appeal. Participants could choose between three race categories – 10K, 5K, and 3K – each designed to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

The Panambur area of Mangaluru was transformed into a festive route, with cheer zones, music bands, and cultural showcases lining the streets. Organizers provided comprehensive support for the runners, including medical assistance, refreshment stations, and readily available water supplies along the marathon route.

The event was officially flagged off by Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman of NMPA, alongside Shri Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Commissioner of Police, Mangalore, and Smt. S. Shanthi, Dy. Chairperson, NMPA. Other dignitaries present at the inauguration included Smt. P. Vinitha Sekhar, Customs Commissioner, Mangalore; Shri N. Anandha Kumar (Refinery), Executive Director, MRPL; Shri Padmanabhachar. K, IoFS, CVO-NMPA; and Rev. Dr. Praveen Martis, SJ, VC St Aloysius.

In his address to the gathering, Dr. A. V. Ramana expressed his gratitude to the citizens and youth of Mangalore for their enthusiastic participation. He emphasized the integral connection between the port and the city, highlighting the port’s significant achievements, including a record handling of 46 million metric tons and an anticipated profit of Rs 550 crores this year. Dr. Ramana underscored NMPA’s role as the “Maritime Gateway to Karnataka” and its contribution of approximately Rs 10,000 crores to the state’s economy.

Dr. Ramana also stressed the importance of prioritizing health and fitness, invoking the saying “Aarogyam paramam bhaagyam” (Health is the greatest wealth). He further emphasized the necessity of both mental and physical well-being, particularly for the youth, in order to facilitate India’s progress toward its economic objectives.

Concluding his address, Dr. Ramana announced that the NMPA 10K Run serves as the inaugural event and a “trigger” for the port’s forthcoming Golden Jubilee celebrations, scheduled to commence in September 2025. He reiterated the strong bond between the port and the community, expressing his appreciation for everyone’s involvement.

The NMPA Golden Jubilee 10K Run also garnered significant participation from various institutions, including St. Aloysius University and Srinivasa University, as well as numerous corporations, port pensioners and stakeholders, NMPA-aided school children, and various civic groups. Each participant received a commemorative medal and T-shirt, symbolizing their contribution to this historic event. Awards were also presented to winners in various categories, with special recognition given to runners representing a wide range of ages, from children to senior citizens, for their enthusiasm and participation.

Asit Kulkarni, the Run’s Organizer, expressed his appreciation to all who contributed to the event’s success, stating, “The support from NMPA, our partners, the fitness community, and the citizens of Mangaluru has been overwhelming. This event has set a benchmark for what the city can achieve together, and we are confident it will pave the way for many more fitness-led initiatives.”

Executed by Sports Reconnect with robust support from partners, volunteers, and medical teams, the NMPA Golden Jubilee 10K Run has successfully placed Mangaluru on the national running map. With over 3,700 participants, the event not only celebrated 50 years of NMPA but also ignited a spirit of wellness and unity that is expected to have a lasting impact on the community for years to come.