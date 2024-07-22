Over 4,500 Indian students returned so far from strife-struck B’desh: Official

New Delhi: Over 4,500 Indian students have so far returned from the unrest-hit neighbouring country of Bangladesh, an official said on Sunday.

“Over the course of the past two days, the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting the return of Indian nationals home, following the recent developments in Bangladesh,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The MEA said that it has also been coordinating with relevant Indian authorities “to ensure a smooth passage for our citizens at land-ports and airports”.

“The High Commission in Dhaka is also coordinating with civil aviation authorities of Bangladesh and commercial airlines to ensure the availability of flight services between India and Bangladesh,” it said.

“Thus far, over 4,500 Indian students have returned to India. The High Commission has been making arrangements for security escort for safe travel of Indian nationals to the border-crossing points. 500 students of Nepal, 38 of Bhutan and 1 of Maldives have also arrived in India,” the MEA statement read.

It said that “the High Commission and our Assistant High Commissions continue to be in regular touch with local authorities for the safety and security of Indian nationals”.

They are also in regular contact with remaining students in various universities in Bangladesh, and with Indian nationals for their welfare and assistance.

The MEA said the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions of India in Bangladesh remain available for any assistance required by Indian nationals through the emergency contact numbers.

The following are the contact numbers provided by the MEA:

High Commission of India, Dhaka

+880-1937400591

Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong

+880-1814654797 / +880-1814654799

Assistant High Commission of India, Rajshahi

+880-1788148696

Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet

+880-1313076411

+880-1313076417

Assistant High Commission of India, Khulna

+880-1812817799