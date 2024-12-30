Over 60 Lokayukta cops transferred in MP amid recovery of gold, cash from ex-RTO constable

Bhopal: Amid ongoing raids in Madhya Pradesh in connection with a disproportionate assets case against an ex-RTO constable turned real estate developer Saurabh Sharma, a major reshuffle has taken place in the Lokayukta Police.

The department has shifted more than 60 cops from its Special Police Establishment (SPE) in two separate lists of transfers issued in the past three days, including 28 late on Sunday. A day earlier, 34 Lokayukta cops and four Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) were transferred.

This comes at the time when Lokayukta carried out searches at Saurabh Sharma’s premises and recovered around Rs 14 crore in cash, gold worth over Rs 40 crore, silver worth around Rs 2 crore, and several documents of real estate investments.

The department has also recovered multiple credit cards among the valuables seized by multiple agencies from the possession of Saurabh Sharma, who is said to be hiding in Dubai.

The first recovery took place during a Lokayukta raid last week, where anti-corruption officials discovered that Sharma was in possession of movable assets worth Rs 7.98 crore, including Rs 2.87 crore in cash and 235 kilograms of silver.

Several real estate investment documents and a cash-counting machine were also seized from properties associated with Sharma.

Subsequently, the Income Tax Department conducted another raid, uncovering 52 kilograms of gold bars worth Rs 40 crore and over Rs 11 crore in cash from an abandoned SUV in Bhopal.

The vehicle (SUV) was registered in the name of Chetan Singh Gaud, an alleged close associate of Sharma. Officials suspect that the recovery is linked to Sharma, although official confirmation is pending.

Following the Lokayukta FIR, the ED has launched a money laundering investigation against Sharma, and raids were held in Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur last Friday.

During the raids, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly seized financial documents, assets, and electronic data from laptops and computers at various locations.

Sharma was appointed as a constable in the transport department in 2015 on compassionate grounds following the death of his father, a government doctor.

He took voluntary retirement in 2023. Officials allege Sharma amassed wealth through corrupt means, including establishing a school and a hotel under the names of his mother, wife, sister-in-law, and close associates Chetan Gaud and Sharad Jaiswal.

Documents seized from Sharma’s residence and office reveal transactions amounting to crores of rupees, suggesting a substantial cash inflow. However, Sharma may have been concerned about the potential deterioration of large sums of cash over time, leading him to favour precious metals.

A purportedly false affidavit submitted by Sharma to secure his appointment has surfaced on social media, raising further controversy. In the affidavit, Sharma claimed that no dependent family members of his father were employed in government or semi-government positions. However, records indicate that his elder brother, Sachin Sharma, was working in Chhattisgarh at the time, having been selected through the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The matter has triggered a political row as well, with opposition parties alleging corruption. The opposition raised questions about the ruling BJP. However, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has earlier stated that his government has adopted zero tolerance for corruption.