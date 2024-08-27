Over 83 kg ganja valued at Rs 33.50 lakh seized in Telangana

Hyderabad: Police have seized 83.4 kg ganja (cannabis) valued at Rs 33.50 lakh in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Tuesday.

According to police, ganja was seized from a car at Kankol checkpost during vehicle checking.

The contraband was being transported from the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) area to Maharashtra. The person transporting the drug in the car was arrested.

Accused Ashok is a resident of the Chittoor district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Prohibition and Excise Enforcement personnel seized the vehicle with the Madhya Pradesh registration number. The seizure was made during the checking of vehicles at the checkpost. A police officer said the ganja was concealed in a special box created under the rear seat.

Police took up further investigation in the case.

Several such cases of transportation of ganja from the AOB area to other states through Telangana were detected in recent months.

Hyderabad police on Monday seized 10 kg of the contraband and arrested five inter-state drug peddlers including two women.

The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, South West Team along with Mangalhat Police seized the dry Ganja at Aramghar colony, Dhoolpet and arrested five accused including a couple from Odisha.

Bharath Alyana and his wife Padma Thula Alyana were earlier arrested by Khammam police in the Ganja case. The police had then seized 32 Kg of ganja from their possession.

Authorities in Telangana are conducting an intensive drive to root out the menace of drugs. The state government recently allocated Rs 200 crore for the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau to strengthen the measures for eliminating the drug menace.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that his government is working to root out the menace of drugs and make Telangana a drug-free state.

He said the state government constituted the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau to eradicate the drug menace.

The Chief Minister voiced concern that youth are destroying their lives by becoming drug addicts.