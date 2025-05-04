Paakashala Opens in Mangalore: South India’s Celebrated Vegetarian Brand Continues Its Coastal Expansion

Mangaluru: Paakashala, South India’s leading multi-cuisine vegetarian restaurant chain, proudly announces the opening of its Mangalore outlet at Ganesh Mahal, KS Rao Road. The grand inauguration will be held on May 4, 2025, followed by a public opening on May 5, 2025. This marks Paakashala’s 4th coastal branch, continuing its expansion along Karnataka’s thriving western coastline.

Set in the heart of Mangalore, the new outlet offers residents, tourists, students, and families a warm and welcoming space to enjoy Paakashala’s signature vegetarian dishes — served with authenticity, care, and consistency. The Mangalore branch features a spacious, air-conditioned dining hall and a well-appointed party hall, ideal for family gatherings, events, and celebrations.

From a Coffee Bar in 1960 to a Culinary Movement Across South India

The journey began in 1960 when KN Nageshwara Adiga and KN Saraswati established Brahmin’s Coffee Bar in Bangalore. Known for its simplicity and soul-satisfying flavours, it laid the foundation for a legacy that would span generations. Their son, KN Vasudeva Adiga, hailing from Kundapura and a graduate of BMS College of Engineering, carried this legacy forward by launching Vasudev Adiga’s brand in 1993. His innovative take on quick-service vegetarian food revolutionised dining in Karnataka.

Nationally recognised for his entrepreneurial vision, Mr Adiga was featured by Forbes India, and in 2012, his leadership attracted significant investment from New Silk Route (NSR), propelling the “Vasudev Adiga’s” chain across Karnataka.

Paakashala: Founded in 2018, Built on Integrity and Innovation

In 2018, Shri Vasudeva Adiga began a new and independent venture: Paakashala. The brand has grown into a trusted name in just seven years with 30+ outlets across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. The brand now employs over 2000+ people and serves more than 325 vegetarian dishes ranging across South Indian, North Indian, Chinese, Continental, and Chaats — all made fresh in hygienic kitchens.

From bustling city centres to peaceful coastal towns and highway junctions, Paakashala has built a presence that caters to families, students, professionals, and travellers alike.

Strategic Presence on Highways and in Coastal Towns

Mangalore is the fourth jewel in Paakashala’s coastal crown, following successful branches in Udupi, Kumbashi, and Murudeshwara. Many of these outlets are strategically located along major highways, offering reliable and flavourful vegetarian meals to long-distance travellers and pilgrims.

The Kumbashi and Mangalore branches are both standout destinations featuring:

Spacious, air-conditioned dining areas

Well-equipped party halls for private events and celebrations

Clean, modern environments designed for comfort and family dining

What’s Next: Upcoming Branches

Paakashala continues its rapid expansion with upcoming outlets in:

Mysore

Kanakapura

Mandya

Davanagere

Greater Kailash, New Delhi

Chenduru (on the Bangalore-Hyderabad Highway)

Each new branch stays true to the brand’s promise: to deliver wholesome, traditional vegetarian cuisine in a clean, modern, and family-friendly environment.

Inauguration on May 4, Public Opening on May 5

The Mangalore outlet will be inaugurated on May 4, 2025, in the presence of Shri KN Vasudeva Adiga and the senior leadership team. The public is warmly invited to experience a new benchmark in coastal vegetarian dining from May 5, 2025, onwards.

About Paakashala

Paakashala is one of South India’s fastest-growing vegetarian restaurant chains, founded in 2018 by Shri KN Vasudeva Adiga. Drawing on the legacy of Brahmin’s Coffee Bar (1960) and decades of hospitality experience, Paakashala is known for its clean kitchens, courteous service, and expansive menu celebrating the flavours of India. With 30+ outlets and more on the way, it is redefining vegetarian dining for a new generation.



