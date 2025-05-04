Nidhi Land Infrastructure Developers India Announces Two New Prestigious Projects in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Nidhi Land Infrastructure Developers India (P) Ltd., a renowned and trusted name in the Mangaluru real estate sector, has announced the launch of two prestigious residential projects: Sky Garden and Poorvaj. The Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony for both projects was held recently marking a significant milestone for the company and the city’s evolving skyline.

Sky Garden, a towering testament to modern living, will be strategically located on LadyHill-Chilimbi Main Road in Mangaluru. This 33-story apartment complex aims to provide residents with the perfect blend of serene residential living and convenient access to urban amenities. Offering a variety of spacious living options, Sky Garden will feature meticulously designed 3 BHK, 4 BHK, and 5 BHK apartments, as well as two exclusive duplex residences. Residents will enjoy a plethora of world-class amenities designed to promote wellness, recreation, and community engagement. These include a Zen Room for quiet contemplation, a Yoga/Aerobics studio, a dedicated Kids Study Room and play area, a Walking/Jogging track for fitness enthusiasts, an Oxzonized Swimming pool for refreshing swims, a fully equipped Gym, Table Tennis and Billiards Table, Chess and Carrom facilities for indoor recreation, a Mini Theatre for entertainment, a Sauna Steam Room and Jacuzzi for relaxation, and a well-appointed Conference Hall for meetings and gatherings. Upon arrival, residents and guests will be greeted by a captivating water fountain set against attractively designed walls, adding to the overall aesthetic appeal of the property.

Poorvaj, on the other hand, introduces the concept of the “urban villa” to Mangaluru, offering residents an exclusive and tranquil living experience. Located in the serene and upscale locality of Shivabagh, Poorvaj comprises 12 meticulously crafted homes spread across 12 floors. The architectural design emphasizes aesthetics, incorporating flush green balconies and spacious nooks that encourage a relaxed lifestyle. Dedicated lower ground and basement levels provide ample car parking space, while the ground floor features a luxurious clubhouse. Each floor houses a single, expansive 4-BHK apartment, ensuring privacy and exclusivity for its residents. Similar to Sky Garden, Poorvaj boasts a range of premium amenities, including a Roof Top ozonized Swimming pool, a modern Gym, Table Tennis and Billiard Table, Chess and Carrom facilities, a Sauna Steam Room and Jacuzzi for relaxation, and a Conference Hall for business or personal use.

The success of Nidhi Land Infrastructure Developers India (P) Ltd. is largely attributed to the visionary leadership of Prashanth Sanil, a name synonymous with excellence in the real estate development sector of Mangaluru. With over three decades of experience and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Mr. Sanil founded the company in 2012 and has consistently delivered exceptional residential and commercial projects that have redefined the city’s landscape. His reputation, built on quality, integrity, and innovation, has earned him the trust of countless families and businesses in the region.

“Whether it’s a dream home, a commercial space, or an investment opportunity, Nidhi Land Infrastructure Developers India (P) Ltd. offers a diverse range of projects designed to meet the needs of every client,” stated a company spokesperson.

Nidhi Land boasts a portfolio of 11 completed projects, with Shakthi Heights and Smrithi Heights currently under construction. Furthermore, the company has proposed several exciting projects, including White Rose, Business Bay, Business Park, and Castle Green, indicating a strong commitment to future growth and development in the region.

The Sky Garden Bhoomi Puja ceremony witnessed the presence of several prominent dignitaries, including District Congress president Harish Kumar, BJP leader Harikrishna Bantwal, former corporator Bhaskar Moily, center in-charge of Bhramakumaris in Mangaluru B K Vishweshwari, D.B. Mehta, Dharmaraj, Land Owners- Mr. Noel F.C.Pinto, Creadi President- MR. VINOD PINTO. President, Krishna Bhat, Krishna Bhat, and Fr Lanson Pinto, of Lady Hill Church, conducted the religious ceremonies.

Similarly, the Poorvaj Bhoomi Puja was graced by the presence of Mr. Prakash Salian, Nishanth Shet, Shashidar Hedge, Jitendra Kottari (Lotus Properties), Shantharam Shetty CA, Vedavyasa Kamath (MLA), Prashanth Sanil (MD, Nidhi Land Builders), Naveen R D’Souza, center in-charge of Bhramakumaris in Mangaluru B K Vishweshwari, Uppunda Ganesh Bhat and Sister Maria Roopa, Superior of St. Agnes Convent, who oversaw the spiritual programme. Notably, Ramanath Rai and Sathish Kumpala were also present at the Poorvaj function.