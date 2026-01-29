Padubidri: Burglars decamp with gold jewellery worth ₹48 lakh

Padubidri: Burglars broke into a house at Deen Street near Padubidri on the night of January 27 and stole gold jewellery worth several lakhs.

According to reports, the mother of Mohammed Aftab Ali had locked the house and gone to her daughter’s nearby residence on Tuesday evening. The burglary came to light when she returned home on Wednesday morning. It is learnt that Aftab Ali’s wife had gone to her mother’s house, while their son is currently in Dubai.

The burglars allegedly broke open the door lock, entered the house, and smashed the cupboard before fleeing with gold ornaments, including a 7-pawan necklace, a 5-pawan necklace, a small choker weighing about 3 pawans, another choker weighing about 2.5 pawans, bangles weighing 15 pawans, a 3-pawan bracelet, a 1-pawan ring, three rings weighing 3 pawans, a pearl-studded gold necklace, small gold chains, and earrings. In total, about 70 pawans of gold ornaments, valued at approximately ₹48 lakh, along with a Rado wristwatch worth ₹50,000, were stolen.

The house was fitted with a CCTV system with a SIM card, which the burglars also took away. However, alerts from the CCTV SIM were reportedly received on the son’s phone. The incident has caused concern among local residents as several houses are located nearby.

Udupi District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, DySP Prabhu D.T., Kapu Circle Inspector Ajmath Ali, and Padubidri Police Station Inspector Shaktivela, along with other officials, visited the spot. Fingerprint experts, a dog squad, and scientific investigation teams were deployed. A case has been registered at the Padubidri Police Station.