Pahalgam terror attack a failure of central intelligence agencies: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the lack of prior information on the Pahalgam terror attack reflects a failure on the part of central intelligence agencies.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said that the attack was a premeditated conspiracy and the killings are deeply condemnable. However, the fact that such a horrific attack, which has claimed at least 26 lives, occurred without prior warning is a clear failure of central intelligence, he said, adding that similar lapses were seen during the earlier Pulwama attack as well.

In the case of the Pahalgam attack, the central intelligence system has failed, Siddaramaiah said, stressing that the Centre must not only eliminate the terrorists but also effectively ensure the safety and security of the nation’s citizens.

He said his government has made all necessary arrangements to safely bring back Kannadigas from Kashmir in the wake of the terror attack.

A team of officials has been dispatched to Kashmir to ensure the safety of Kannadigas and oversee related arrangements. Additionally, Labour Minister Santosh Lad has been sent to the UT to coordinate the safe return of over 40 Kannadigas via a special flight.

The Chief Minister said that two Karnataka residents, Manjunath Rao and Bharat Bhushan, lost their lives in the incident, and the state government will positively consider and review the matter of providing compensation to the families of the deceased, he said.

Siddaramaiah also spoke over the phone with the families of those who lost their lives in the terror attack at Pahalgam and offered his condolences.

He spoke with Pallavi, the wife of Manjunath Rao from Shivamogga, and Sujatha, the wife of Bharat Bhushan from Mattikere (Bengaluru).



