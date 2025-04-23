KSCA Mangalore Zone to hold selection trials for UDUPI District U-16, U-19 & U-23 Teams for 2025-26

Udupi: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Mangalore Zone will conduct selection trials to identify promising cricketers for the Udupi District U-16, U-19, and U-23 teams for the upcoming 2025-26 season. The trials will be held at the MIT Grounds, Manipal, providing an opportunity for young talent to showcase their skills.

The selection process will commence on May 1st, 2025, with the U-23 trials scheduled to begin at 8:30 A.M. Eligibility for the U-23 trials requires candidates to be born on or after September 1st, 2002, and to be domiciled in Udupi District. Notably, players under the age of 19 will not be permitted to participate in these trials.

Following the U-23 trials, the U-19 selection trials will take place on May 2nd, 2025, also starting at 8:30 A.M. Aspiring U-19 players must be born on or after September 1st, 2006, and be residents of Udupi District. Participants under the age of 16 are ineligible for these trials.

Concluding the selection series, the U-16 trials will be held on May 3rd, 2025, starting at 8:30 A.M. Candidates for the U-16 team must be born on or after September 1st, 2009, and be domiciled in the Udupi district. Players under the age of 14 will not be allowed to participate.

Candidates interested in participating in the selection trials are required to report to MIT Grounds on the specified dates and times. They must be dressed in standard cricket whites and shoes. Furthermore, participants are obligated to bring their original birth certificate, Aadhaar card, and photocopies of both documents for verification purposes.

For further inquiries regarding the selection process, interested individuals are encouraged to contact Mr. Prabhakar Shetty at 9845967775 or 99452 73688. This selection process represents a significant opportunity for aspiring cricketers in Udupi District to represent their region and advance their cricketing careers.