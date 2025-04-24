Pahalgam terror attack: Antigua PM writes to PM Modi; extends condolences

Saint John’s: The Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, on Wednesday wrote a letter to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended his heartfelt condolences over the death of 27 civilians who were killed by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terror groups at the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The Antigua Prime Minister in the letter said: “I express the heartfelt sympathy of the people and government of Antigua and Barbuda on the deaths caused in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by terrorists who attacked innocent and defenceless men, women and children, killing 27 civilians. I have learned that many more innocent civilians were seriously injured in the attack. I pray for their recovery.”

The letter also added: “Antigua and Barbuda joins the global community in condemning those who would unleash deadly violence on innocent persons, in order to advance their narrow ambitions. Barbarism has no place in a world in which peace and justice are the pursuits of every nation. The harm and pain which are inflicted on innocent humans cannot be justified.”

“The people and the government of Antigua and Barbuda will forever reject the course of action which these murderous groups have adopted, all civilised people continue to oppose violence against innocent civilians for any purpose.”

“I avail myself of this opportunity to renew to you, PM Narendra Modi, the assurance of my highest consideration and esteem.”

In a sharp response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, India on Wednesday announced a series of severe measures against Pakistan and decided to suspend the Indus-Waters Treaty that governs the sharing of the river Indus waters.

The development came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security in view of the deadly attack that left 25 Indians and one Nepal citizen killed. The attack was one of the deadliest in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

At a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistan nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visa.

“Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India,” he said.

The terror attack took place at Baisaran, dubbed ‘mini Switzerland’ for its meadow, accessible only on foot or by pony, where a group of tourists had gone visiting on Tuesday morning.

The Resistance Front, a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Security agencies have released sketches of three men suspected to be involved in the attack.