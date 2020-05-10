Spread the love



















Pakistan continues to breach ceasefire on LoC



Jammu: Pakistan continued to breach the bilateral ceasefire on the Line of Control (LOC) on Saturday as it resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling at Indian positions in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand told IANS, “At around 6.30 p.m. today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district. Indian army is retaliating befittingly.”

Pakistan has so far this year violated ceasefire around 1,560 times on the LoC.

Senior army officers say that this is done to provide fire cover to the terrorists so that they can sneak into the Indian side of the LoC.

India and Pakistan signed a bilateral ceasefire agreement in November 2003 fire on the borders between the two nations in J&K.

The agreement held well for nearly six years, which brought a modicum of normalcy in the lives of thousands of people living close to the LoC in J&K.

Experts believe the agreement was breached by Pakistan after six years to address the internal instability within the country.