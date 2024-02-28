‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan row: K’taka BJP files police complaint against Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain



Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP filed a police complaint against Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain late on Tuesday night, demanding legal action against the Congress leader after his supporters allegedly raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in the Assembly premises while celebrating his victory in the RS polls.

BJP MLC N. Ravikumar and party MLA and chief whip Doddangouda Patil filed the complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police station against Hussain and his supporters.

“After the Rajya Sabha elections held on February 27 at the Vidhana Soudha, Naseer Hussain and a number of his supporters had gathered near the counting area in the evening. It is found that at about 7 p.m., the returning officer declared that Naseer Hussain has been duly elected.

“After this, the supporters of Naseer Hussain at the instance of the Congress leader suddenly raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans loudly while cheering for their leader. It was as if these supporters of Naseer Hussain were praising Pakistan for the election of Naseer Hussain to the Rajya Sabha.

“The said slogan is an open insult to national honour and an offence against the integrity and sovereignty of India. The statement is conducive to public mischief under Section 505 of the IPC as it is intended to cause fear and incite hatred against the government,” the complaint read.

“The said act is also liable to be punished under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. Under Section 2 of the Act, whoever shows disrespect to the Indian national flag or the Constitution of India shall be punished with imprisonment of up to three years,” the complaint added.

Meanwhile, Naseer Hussain has said that his supporters had raised the slogan ‘Naseer Hussain Zindabad’, and not waht a section of the media is claiming.

“Let there be an investigation. In the present day, technology is advanced… It might be a conspiracy,” he said.



