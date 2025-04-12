Palaniswami thanks PM Modi for supporting AIADMK’s return to NDA

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the AIADMK and welcoming the party back into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Taking to social media platform X, Palaniswami stated, “I extend my gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support to @AIADMKOfficial. We are honoured to be welcomed into a partnership with the NDA — an alliance founded on a shared vision for Tamil Nadu’s progress and prosperity.”

He further added, “At this pivotal moment, under the visionary guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, the AIADMK will work closely with NDA allies to realise the aspirations of the people and contribute to his transformative vision for the country.”

Highlighting the party’s future goals, EPS said, “Together, we are committed to building a greater Tamil Nadu — free from dynastic politics, corruption, and misgovernance. The people of Tamil Nadu deserve a transparent, development-focussed government, and we are determined to deliver it in the upcoming Assembly elections.”

The statement comes a day after Prime Minister Modi officially welcomed the AIADMK back into the NDA fold, expressing optimism about the renewed alliance.

In his post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Stronger together, united towards Tamil Nadu’s progress! Glad that AIADMK joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take Tamil Nadu to new heights of progress and serve the state diligently. We will ensure a government that fulfils the vision of the great MGR and Jayalalithaa Ji.”

The Prime Minister also launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, stating, “For the sake of Tamil Nadu’s progress and to preserve the uniqueness of Tamil culture, it is important that the corrupt and divisive DMK is uprooted at the earliest — something our alliance will ensure.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Chennai on Friday, formally announced the revival of the AIADMK-BJP alliance and declared that AIADMK would lead the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

He also confirmed that Palaniswami would be the coalition’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly elections.

At a press conference, HM Shah described the renewed alliance as a “natural partnership,” stating that the two parties share a common vision for Tamil Nadu’s development.

This reunion marks a major political development, mending ties that were severed in September 2023.

The alliance had broken down following controversial remarks by then Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai, who had offended the AIADMK leadership by criticising iconic Dravidian leaders like C.N. Annadurai and J. Jayalalithaa.