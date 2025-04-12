Ministers call for President’s rule in Bengal over Murshidabad incident

Patna: The recent violent protests in Murshidabad, West Bengal, over the Waqf Act have sparked a political uproar, drawing sharp reactions from leaders across the spectrum.

Among the most vocal has been Bihar’s PHED Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, who warned that if the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government fails to maintain law and order, President’s Rule should be imposed in the state.

“The Union Home Minister has made it clear that everyone has to follow the Waqf Law as passed by Parliament. If state authorities allow protests that lead to violence, action must be taken. If the West Bengal government cannot handle the protest, then the President’s Rule must be implemented. Mamata Banerjee is trying to turn Bengal into Bangladesh, which we won’t allow,” said Bablu.

The protest in Murshidabad took a violent turn as demonstrators opposing the Waqf Act tried to block National Highway 12, leading to stone pelting, arson, and a full-blown confrontation with the police.

Multiple police vehicles were set ablaze, and over a dozen policemen were injured, forcing authorities to use lathi charges and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh joined the chorus of criticism, blaming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the breakdown of law and order.

“The violence in Murshidabad is a direct outcome of Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement politics. She talks of law, but her government can’t even protect police stations. Trains are stopped, stones are thrown, and yet she fails to act,” said Singh.

He also attacked Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav for his opposition to the Waqf Act, claiming that his remarks about discarding the Act if elected showed disregard for Pasmanda Muslims and poor women.

“Tejashwi wants to throw the Waqf Act in the dustbin, but it ensures transparency and fairness for underprivileged Muslims. He’s only concerned about vote bank politics,” Singh alleged, adding that the Act was passed by Parliament and no one can undo it.

The Waqf Act 2025, recently passed by Parliament, claims to bring “transparency”, “centralise records”, and “stricter compliance” measures in the management of Waqf properties.

It has faced backlash, with critics alleging interference in religious autonomy while the supporters argue the Act will empower the poor, particularly Pasmanda Muslims.