Paldane Church Welcomes Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho as New Parish Priest

Mangaluru: St. Theresa Church in Paldane formally welcomed Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho as its new parish priest on June 20th, marking a significant transition for the parish community. Fr. Coelho’s appointment follows his distinguished 17-year tenure as the Director of Father Muller Institutions, Kankanady.

Upon his arrival at St. Theresa Church, Fr. Coelho was greeted with a warm reception led by the outgoing parish priest, Rev. Fr. Alban D’Souza, alongside prominent figures including City Deanery Vicar Forane Rev. Fr. James D’Souza, Church Vice President Elias Fernandes, Secretary Austin Monteiro, Spiritual Committee Coordinator Prescilla Fernandes, and various other esteemed office-bearers.

A solemn prayer service preceded the official installation ceremony, which was conducted by City Deanery Vicar Forane Rev. Fr. James D’Souza. Rev. Fr. Alban D’Souza, in his farewell address, expressed profound gratitude for the unwavering support and collaboration he received from the parish community throughout his term.

Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, in his inaugural address as parish priest, appealed to the church administration and the congregation for their steadfast support and collaboration in his new pastoral mission. He emphasized his commitment to serving the spiritual needs of the community and fostering a strong sense of unity and faith.

Church Vice President Elias Fernandes extended a formal welcome to all attendees and provided a concise introduction highlighting Fr. Coelho’s extensive background and accomplishments. Secretary of the Parish Council Austin Monteiro and Spiritual Committee Coordinator Prescilla Fernandes presented bouquets to the clergy on the dais as tokens of welcome and respect.

The installation ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Rev. Fr. Faustine Lobo, Director of Father Muller Institutions, and several other clergy members: Fr. Ajith Menezes, Fr. Jeevan Sequeira, Fr. Nelson Pais, Fr. Sylvester Lobo, Fr. Rudolph Ravi D’Souza, Fr. Nilesh Crasta, Fr. Ashwin Crasta, and Fr. John Vas. Also present were notable community leaders and professionals, including Dr. Antony Sylvan, Dr. Uday Kumar, Dr. Kiran Shetty, M.P. Noronha, Naveen D’Souza, and Dr. Kelvin Pais, among others.

The program was skillfully compered by Ms. Jenita, who ensured a smooth and seamless flow of events. Fr. Coelho signals a new chapter for St. Theresa Church, Paldane, as the community looks forward to his leadership and guidance in the years to come.