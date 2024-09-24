Pamboor Welfare Association Kuwait Celebrates Monti Fest and Decennial Celebration

Pamboor Welfare Association Kuwait celebrated the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, also known as the Feast of Monti Fest and PWAK 10th Anniversary, with its members and families along with their Parish Priest Fr. Henry Mascarenes on 20-Sep-2024 in Salmiya Hall.

The programme began with a prayer service led by Lavita D’Souza. All kids and adults offered prayer and flowers to Mother Mary by singing “Sakkad Sangatha Melyan ani Morriyek Hogolsiyan” hymns.

A further stage programme was conducted. Emcee Loyal D’Souza gave an introductory Speech.

President Mr. Johnson Fernandes welcomed the chief guest Fr. Henry Mascarenes who flew all the way from India to celebrate Monti Fest and 10th Anniversary with PWAK Members and all others gathered. In his Welcome speech, he also mentioned about the 10-year journey of PWAK and thanked Fr. Paul Rego and Mr. Stany Monis and all the past Presidents and Committee members.

PWAK Secretary Ms. Lavita D’Souza presented the PWAK activity report for the past 10 years.

On this Occasion of the 10th Anniversary PWAK committee members cut Anniversary Cake along with their Parish Priest.

During the programme PWAK honoured the students of Pamboor parish (in Kuwait) who excelled in the 10th and 12th Board exams with Mementos and a Certificate, Stenwil Menezes was honoured by the chief guest.

Mr. Lester Sequeira read the best wishes received from the founder of PWAK, Fr. Paul Rego, Mr. Stany Monis and past president Mr. Samson Noronha.

During this occasion, PWAK welcomed all the new members by giving roses.

Chief Guest Fr. Henry Mascarenes in his speech congratulated all the members on the occasion of Monthi Fest and PWAK 10th Anniversary. Also, he briefed on the work that has happened in Pamboor Parish during last 5 years and thanked all the parishioners who are in Pamboor and outside for their generous support.

PWAK thanked all the Sponsors who supported this event by giving Roses.

During this event a Lucky member was chosen by taking lots. Ms. Laveena Martis was the Lucky member of the day.

PWAK celebrated the birthdays of all the members who are celebrating their birthdays in September and wished them Happy Birthday.

Vice president Mr. Kishore Mendonca delivered the vote of thanks expressing appreciation for the efforts of everyone involved in making the event a successful one.

During this event, PWAK New committee was formed:

PWAK Newly elected Committee Members:

President: Kishore Mendonca

Vice President: Brian Noronha

Secretary: Lester Sequeira

Joint Secretary: Preethika Mendonca

Treasurer: Roshan Dony D’Souza

PRO: Laveena Fernandes and Loyal D’Souza

Cultural Secretary: Stenna Noronha

Former Presidents: Johnson Martis and Johnson Fernandes

Followed by the Stage programme and Cultural programme were conducted,

PWAK little members Viola Monterio, Lynelle Monteiro, Sweedal Mendonca, Genelle D’Souza honoured Mother Mary by their prayer dance.

Sweedal Mendonca, Evangali Rebello, Laveena Fernades and the team entertained the gathering by singing songs with their melodious voice.

Stenna Noronha and Brian Noronha Danced on the beats of Baila song.

During this occasion of the Nativity of Mother Mary, PWAK members presented a Skit of Our Lady of Health Harihara Church History.

Ms. Stenna Noronha conducted spot games and entertained the gathering.

At the end, a traditional meal was served to all.

Entire programme was conducted by PWAK member Loyal Dsouza. Rocking music was played by DJ Ralph.

PWAK Members and their Families, the President & Past President of Belle Association, and the President of Shirva Welfare Association, altogether 80 members were present for the celebration.

PWAK committee members have put in their best efforts to make this event a fruitful and memorable one which shall be remembered by all the family members.