MP Captain Brijesh Chowta Meets Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Seeks Support for DK as Food Processing Hub

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta met Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Shri Chirag Paswan in Delhi today and sought his support to transform Dakshina Kannada into a food processing hub of the region.

Captain Brijesh Chowta gave a letter seeking the support of the Union Minister while highlighting the immense potential of Dakshina Kannada and urged him to initiate action in this direction.

In the letter, Captain Brijesh Chowta, apart from listing out the various prospects and available resources in the region, also proposed various key initiatives to turn the coastal district into a hub of both agro and fishing-based food processing activities including

1. Establishment of NIFTEM-affiliated capacity-building centre in Dakshina Kannada: This center would focus on upskilling local youth in modern food processing technologies, especially for region-specific crops like arecanut and coconut. Such a center would ensure that local farmers and entrepreneurs are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to participate in and benefit from the food processing sector.

2. Conducting a series of workshops in collaboration with the Ministry and NIFTEM: These workshops would train local entrepreneurs, fishers, and farmers in advanced marine processing techniques, improving value addition and marketability of products. With the region’s strong marine industry, enhancing these capabilities can have a significant positive impact.

3. Setting up an agro-processing incubation center: This center would support startups working on innovative processing solutions for local produce. By promoting entrepreneurship and job creation, this incubation center would play a key role in fostering economic growth in the region.



