Panama’s Foreign Minister arrives in India on five-day official visit

New Delhi: Panama’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Javier Eduardo Martinez-Acha Vasquez, arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on a five-day official visit to India aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Welcoming the visiting dignitary, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, saying, “Warm welcome to FM @javierachapma of Panama on his arrival in New Delhi. India and Panama share a close partnership anchored in shared values, mutual interests and goodwill.”

The official visit, scheduled from July 19 to 23, reflects the growing engagement between India and Panama across trade, commerce, connectivity and diplomatic cooperation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Panamanian Foreign Minister will hold a series of high-level meetings with senior Indian leaders during his stay in the national capital.

On Monday, Martinez-Acha is scheduled to meet Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at the New Parliament Building to discuss ways to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation. Later in the day, he will hold delegation-level talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Hyderabad House, where both sides are expected to review the entire spectrum of India-Panama relations and explore new avenues for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

On Tuesday, the visiting Foreign Minister will participate in official engagements in New Delhi before meeting Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal at Transport Bhavan on Wednesday. Discussions are expected to focus on maritime cooperation, logistics, port development and strengthening connectivity between the two nations.

The Panamanian Foreign Minister is scheduled to conclude his visit and depart from India on Thursday.

The visit comes amid increasing diplomatic engagement between the two countries. Earlier this month, India’s Ambassador to Panama, Sumit Seth, met Foreign Minister Martinez-Acha and discussed measures to further deepen and strengthen the India-Panama bilateral partnership.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, the Embassy of India in Panama said that Ambassador Seth presented the Foreign Minister with the ceremonial India-Panama Flags Pin. The two leaders also exchanged views on expanding cooperation and reinforcing the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

India and Panama enjoy warm and friendly relations based on shared democratic values, mutual respect and expanding cooperation in trade, investment, maritime affairs, connectivity and multilateral forums. The ongoing visit by Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha is expected to provide fresh momentum to bilateral ties and open new opportunities for collaboration in key sectors.